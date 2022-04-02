Gently Used Sports Equipment Community Drive

Every child should have the opportunity to play a sport.  Unfortunately, the cost of equipment is a barrier for many families.  In an effort to give more children in our community the chance to participate in team sports, CHI Memorial is partnering with the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Chattanooga Red Wolves, and the Downtown Family YMCA to collect gently used sports equipment.  The donations will go to area nonprofit youth sports programs that will get the items into the hands of those who need it most. 

A Community Donation Day will be held on Saturday, April 2.  This is a great opportunity to clean out basements and closets and gather all types of equipment that your child has outgrown or no longer uses.  The gently used items can be dropped off at the following locations on April 2:

  • Chattanooga Lookouts – AT&T Field Entrance (201 Power Alley, Chattanooga),    10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Drive thru and drop off your donation and receive a free ticket for a future game.
  • Chattanooga Red Wolves – CHI Memorial Stadium (1 Stadium Way, Chattanooga), 7:30 p.m. – Donations will be accepted at the stadium entrance from fans attending the game. 
  • CHI Memorial Parkway (4700 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold) – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Drive through and drop off your donation.  All items collected in North Georgia will be donated to North Georgia nonprofit youth organizations.

The Downtown Family YMCA will have collection barrels available for equipment donations March 28 - April 2, 2022.

Equipment requested for the following sports:

  • Baseball / Softball
  • Football
  • Soccer
  • Volleyball
  • Golf
  • Lacrosse

Thank you to the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company for providing collection barrels.

