George Thorogood & The Destroyers

to

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes Get A Haircut, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Move It On Over and the definitive badass anthem Bad To The Bone. Now one of the most iconic bands in rock & roll history (Rapid City Journal) celebrates it all with their Good To Be Bad Tour 45 Years Of Rock. For the past 45 years, its been very good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2021, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.

Info

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2021-08-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2021-08-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2021-08-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2021-08-10 19:30:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

August 6, 2021

Saturday

August 7, 2021

Sunday

August 8, 2021

Monday

August 9, 2021

Tuesday

August 10, 2021

Wednesday

August 11, 2021

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours