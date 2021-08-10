George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic hits that includes Get A Haircut, I Drink Alone, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Move It On Over and the definitive badass anthem Bad To The Bone. Now one of the most iconic bands in rock & roll history (Rapid City Journal) celebrates it all with their Good To Be Bad Tour 45 Years Of Rock. For the past 45 years, its been very good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2021, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.