Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church 810 Shallowford Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Sponsored by Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and District 9 Councilwoman Coonrod, Get Your Bundle with CNE is a community meet and greet where folks are invited to enjoy food, catch some live entertainment and learn all CNE has to offer its Chattanooga neighbors.

The event will be held Saturday, August 10th from 10 AM to 1 PM at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church off Shallowford Road. We'll be grilling up hot dogs, serving lemonade, and we'll have a host of games for the kiddos. It's totally FREE, so don't miss out!

Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church 810 Shallowford Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
