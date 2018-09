Join us for an exploration of the work of 19th century African American landscape painter Robert Duncanson with this discussion of his work and the space of the black man in his time and today. This program will be led by Anthony “Brophesor X” Wiley with music from J. Flo, Tee DeWitt, CalebthePoet and Loco’Giovanni

