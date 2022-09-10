Get Organized: Closet Edition

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to declutter and organize your closet? Come hear Kelly Lewis, Professional Organizer and Owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC, teach the correct process, pro tips and tricks, and product recommendations to make your closet beautiful, functional and efficient.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Kelly Lewis is a Professional Organizer and owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC. She founded and operated this business in the East Bay of California until 2018, when she and her husband moved back to Chattanooga. She loves working alongside her clients to simplify and streamline their home or office environments so they have more time for what matters most to them. She offers services such as clutter control, maximizing storage spaces, simplifying and downsizing, streamlining paper flow, custom projects, and assistance before, during, or after a move or renovation. Kelly is a professional member of NAPO, the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Inspired Organizing, LLC is licensed and insured and a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
423-521-2643
