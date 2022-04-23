× Expand thechattery.org Get Organized - Workspace

Come hear Kelly Lewis, Professional Organizer and Owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC, teach the ins and outs of an organized workspace. She’ll cover why organizing your work environment is important whether you work in an office or from home. You’ll learn some pro tips for creating an efficient workspace and increasing productivity.

About the instructor:

Kelly Lewis is a Professional Organizer and owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC. She founded and operated this business in the East Bay of California until 2018, when she and her husband moved back to Chattanooga. She loves working alongside her clients to simplify and streamline their home or office environments so they have more time for what matters most to them. She offers services such as clutter control, maximizing storage spaces, simplifying and downsizing, streamlining paper flow, custom projects, and assistance before, during, or after a move or renovation. Kelly is a professional member of NAPO, the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Inspired Organizing, LLC is licensed and insured and a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.