Get Started Making Helpful Videos

Get started teaching others online! If you’ve ever dreamed of teaching others through videos, this class will help you get started with the equipment you already have on hand - your phone or computer. By the end of this class, you’ll be able to use this 5 step system to create a professional, helpful, and high quality video and share it online. You’ll learn the secrets of being an entertaining and helpful personality on camera. You’ll also learn tips for getting a high quality image and sound.

About the teacher:

As a college student, Suzanne Dulin, MEng, produced Generic Television (GTV), a creative television show that was aired in New Orleans through Tulane University’s video production club. As a producer, she was able to setup and use cameras, microphones, lights, recording equipment, and editing equipment. After college, she went into the field of engineering, where her knowledge of audio/video production was useful in understanding radio frequency communications and audio/video engineering. In her last position, she was a professional e-learning developer. She worked with engineers to create helpful videos about the products that they designed. In her years of video production she’s learned that the most important part of a great video is a strong performance.