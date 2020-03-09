Get Started Making Helpful Videos

to Google Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Get started teaching others online! If you’ve ever dreamed of teaching others through videos, this class will help you get started with the equipment you already have on hand - your phone or computer. By the end of this class, you’ll be able to use this 5 step system to create a professional, helpful, and high quality video and share it online. You’ll learn the secrets of being an entertaining and helpful personality on camera. You’ll also learn tips for getting a high quality image and sound. 

About the teacher:

As a college student, Suzanne Dulin, MEng, produced Generic Television (GTV), a creative television show that was aired in New Orleans through Tulane University’s video production club. As a producer, she was able to setup and use cameras, microphones, lights, recording equipment, and editing equipment. After college, she went into the field of engineering, where her knowledge of audio/video production was useful in understanding radio frequency communications and audio/video engineering. In her last position, she was a professional e-learning developer. She worked with engineers to create helpful videos about the products that they designed. In her years of video production she’s learned that the most important part of a great video is a strong performance.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Get Started Making Helpful Videos - 2020-03-09 17:30:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours