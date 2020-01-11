Get Started with Yoga in 2020

Have you ever wanted to get started with yoga but were afraid you'd feel out of place in a class? When you are done with this class, you'll be confident to enter any yoga space - whether you are taking at a studio, a gym, or a community center. You'll get your own yoga starter set complete with mat, block, and strap and you will understand how to use them. You'll also be knowledgeable about what yoga is and be able to decipher some confusing Sanskrit terms you might hear in a class. You'll have all the information you need to choose the class where you fit in. And, of course, you will get to do a little yoga, too!

Please note: please bring your own mat. If you do not have a mat, email us at info@thechattery.org and we can provide one for you.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, is Tennesee's only officially authorized Freedom Yoga teacher - she is one of a handful of teachers allowed to teach the teacher training program of her mentor, yoga master Erich Schiffmann. She has studied yoga for over 30 years and taught for 20. Suzanne moderated the largest and longest running discussion board related to yoga. From talking to teachers all over the world, she has a depth of knowledge that few teachers have on the entire practice of yoga. Suzanne teaches yoga in a step by step manner that takes students from rote beginners all the way up to yoga mastery. Her focus is on helping people to use yoga to achieve their own goals, whether that is to improve overall fitness, explore spirituality, to improve stretch, become stronger, focus on balance, or learn to incorporate meditation into their daily routine.