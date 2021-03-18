Getting Affairs In Order and You Can't Make this Stuff Up!

This series is in partnership with Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery. The program is free of charge. Classes take place every Thursday in February, March and April.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/18/getting-affairs-in-order-and-you-cant-make-this-stuff-up

March is all about hospice care.

Amy Boulware, LAP, MSW, Chambliss Law will explore common estate planning mistakes that can leave family members confused and anxious. Attendees will leave with a better knowledge of why everyone needs an estate plan, even if they aren't part of the "rich and famous". David Keller of Lane Funeral Home, Carriage Services, will talk about the importance of final arrangements, available options and share about the day in the life of a funeral director. NASW CEU has been applied for.

About the instructors:

Amy Boulware, LAP, MSW, has 22 years of experience advocating for and serving elders and their families with honesty, compassion, and professionalism. She is a TN Licensed Advance Practice Social Worker who believes that it is crucial to focus on assisting her clients with staying as independent as possible, while understanding that as people age, needs change. Amy is a nationally sought after speaker on issues of aging and disability and most recently has taught for Southern Adventist University’s Social Work and Nursing graduate schools. We are proud that she is the Chair of Welcome Home and is on the board of Purpose Point.

G. David Keller is the Director of Lane Funeral Home in Chattanooga. Having owned and operated as well as managed for conglomerates, he has a strong knowledge of the funeral business. He is qualified and licensed in every area that surrounds the funeral industry. He is licensed in Tennessee and Louisiana. He is a certified cremationist, pre-need agent as well as a learned funeral director and embalmer with a breadth of expertise in embalming.

If you would like to partner with us this year by being a sponsor, please contact Sherry Campbell from Welcome Home of Chattanooga at (423) 486-4001 or sherry@welcomehomeofchattanooga.org.

Please note: Registration is made directly through Welcome Home of Chattanooga.