× Expand The Chattery Getting Started: Small Business Finance

Getting Started: Small Business Finance

If you're about to start your own business, you have to get your finances in order first!

This class will introduce small business owners to some basic financial concepts and strategies when starting a small business. We will discuss several topics including choosing a bank with the right fit for the business, selecting the right types of accounts to open, building credit for the business during start up, and other basics that many business owners are unsure about as they approach opening day.

This class is sponsored by Bank of America.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-started-small-business-finance-online-class-tickets-98241911201

About the teacher:

Meghan Herston is the Financial Center Manager of the Chattanooga Main Office of Bank of America. For the past five years, Meghan has helped both business and consumer clients to achieve their goals through financial guidance. Bank of America wants to give its clients the power to achieve their goals by understanding their full financial picture and guiding clients down their path. As a manager of multiple different types of business, Meghan understands the pace, obstacles, and successes of small business owners and want to share with the local community small business owners the knowledge and guidance that Bank of America offers all of its clients.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.