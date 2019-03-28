Giant Idiot Comedy Tour with Derek Sheen & John Gibson

Once again the Palace brings you the cream of the crop of comedians from around the world and locally!

Derek Sheen and John Gibson!

Local Opener Natasha Ferrier and your Host Bridgette Martin!

Derek Sheen - Seen regularly with Brian Posehn, Patton Oswalt, Kyle Kinane.

3 critically acclaimed albums on Stand Up! Records.

TV-

Amazon’s “Guest List”.

Brian Posehn’s “25x2”

Clip - https://youtu.be/D341s3UvHb4

John Gibson - Originally born in Ohio, this transplanted southerner is a natural storyteller. From growing up with his crazy family and his years spent working behind a bar, to his hilarious observations about late night TV and Adventures in Drinking til all hours of the morning, John will captivate you by bringing you into his world. He has toured all over the U.S. with multiple comedians. He is the creator of Cola Comedy CON: Comedy Festival and Comedy is a Drag: A Stand Up Comedy Drag Show. He recently recorded his debut album Cis White Tales, available on iTunes and Spotify.

https://www.sodacitystandup.com/about3

Doors at 8pm, Show at 9pm

Tickets $10 online / $15 Day Of