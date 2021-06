Giant Lawn Game Day

What is better than lawn games? GIANT LAWN GAMES! As part of the River City Company "Welcome Back to Downtown Chattanooga" series, we're partnering with EPB, allowing you to challenge a co-worker or friend to an oversized amount of fun!

Grab a meal from Food Trucks or nearby restaurants. Miller Plaza and the Waterhouse Pavilion are always open for you to dine al fresco!