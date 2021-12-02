Gingerbread House Competition

The annual gingerbread house decorating competition at the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts will be held Sunday December 5th at the museum’s traditional Holiday Tea.

The drop off dates for the gingerbread houses will be 12:00- 3:30 p.m. on December 2nd and 3rd at the museum. Winners will be notified by 5:00 Sunday evening.

You may purchase a ready-made ginger bread house for decorating of build your own if you would like to get more creative! There will be prizes for the first and second place winners. Prizes will be based on creativity and ingenuity.

Ages to participate are 5-16. Judging will be done according to age. Please contact outreach coordinator Lilly Waters for more info and registration at houstonmuseumoutreach@gmail.com or call 423-267-7176.

