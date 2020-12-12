Gingerbread Workshop

to

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Gingerbread Workshop

Create sweet memories with your loved ones at Creative Discovery Museum’s Gingerbread Workshop. Kick off the holiday season and create treats out of gingerbread, icing, candy, and more!

The Museum provides the hot chocolate, cookies, pre-built houses, icing, and candy, and festive music. Children and their families decorate a house and gingerbread cookies with icing and an assortment of candy! Forget the cleanup. We will take care of that part, too!

Due to space limitations, there is a limit of three people to each house. Admission to the Museum is included for non-members participating in the workshop. Reservations are required in advance.

Info

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-12 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-12 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-12 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-13 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-13 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gingerbread Workshop - 2020-12-13 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 11, 2020

Saturday

December 12, 2020

Sunday

December 13, 2020

Monday

December 14, 2020

Tuesday

December 15, 2020

Wednesday

December 16, 2020

Thursday

December 17, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours