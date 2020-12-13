Gingerbread Workshop

Create sweet memories with your loved ones at Creative Discovery Museum’s Gingerbread Workshop. Kick off the holiday season and create treats out of gingerbread, icing, candy, and more!

The Museum provides the hot chocolate, cookies, pre-built houses, icing, and candy, and festive music. Children and their families decorate a house and gingerbread cookies with icing and an assortment of candy! Forget the cleanup. We will take care of that part, too!

Due to space limitations, there is a limit of three people to each house. Admission to the Museum is included for non-members participating in the workshop. Reservations are required in advance.