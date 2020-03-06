Gino Fanelli

to Google Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Welcome back Gino Fanelli to the FEED on Friday, March 6th along with Fast Eddie on percussion and Given on upright bass. Fanelli and the boys will be playing all the great old New Orleans style music.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Gino Fanelli - 2020-03-06 21:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Monday

February 17, 2020

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours