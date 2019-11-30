Gino Fanelli & The Jalopy Brother

Join us for one of our favorite nights, Gino Fanelli and the Jalopy Brothers!
Fanelli on guitar/vocals, Eric Brown on upright bass, Russ Williamson on trumpet and Fast Eddie on percussion.
21+ after 8pm. No cover.
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
