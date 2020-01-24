Welcome back Gino Fanelli to the FEED's stage on Friday, January 24.
Fanelli will be playing all the great old New Orleans style music.
No cover.
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
