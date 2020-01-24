Gino Fanelli

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Welcome back Gino Fanelli to the FEED's stage on Friday, January 24.

Fanelli will be playing all the great old New Orleans style music.

No cover.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
