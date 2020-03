1885 Grill favorite, Gino Fanelli grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter make him a must see artist.

Enjoy Gino’s music alongside $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 1885 ‘ritas and $5 shrimp cocktail on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.