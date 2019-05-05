Gino Fanelli

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Have you tried 1885 Grill's Shrimp n' Grits? Oh my...couple that with a mimosa and the sounds of the early days of New Orleans music by Gino Fanelli and call that a perfect afternoon "brunching" el fresco.

*Weather permitting*

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
