Gino Fanelli

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means… sips and dips! Join us each week for $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and $15-25 bottles of wine and this week, live music on the patio with Gino.

Gino Fanelli plays every genre of music, from rockability to western swing and jazz. For the past 15 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must see artist.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
