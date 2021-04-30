Gino Fanelli

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Gino Fanelli

Enjoy your Friday evening with Gino on the patio! Detroit jazz musician turned Lookout Mountain transplant has found his signature style with N’awlins party jazz and is bringing it to the FEED patio.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2021-04-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2021-04-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gino Fanelli - 2021-04-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gino Fanelli - 2021-04-30 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 15, 2021

Tuesday

March 16, 2021

Wednesday

March 17, 2021

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours