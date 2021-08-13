Gino Fanelli
Kick off the weekend with live music! Detroit jazz musician turned Lookout Mountain transplant has found his signature style with N’awlins party jazz and is bringing it to the FEED patio. Join us for great brews and tunes!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Gino Fanelli
Kick off the weekend with live music! Detroit jazz musician turned Lookout Mountain transplant has found his signature style with N’awlins party jazz and is bringing it to the FEED patio. Join us for great brews and tunes!
Health & WellnessMorning Meditation
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Business & CareerJob Searching 101
-
Health & WellnessMorning Meditation
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & Readings Theater & DanceVision + Verse + Dance: Erika Roberts and Chiara Beck
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family OutdoorNickajack Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour
Health & Wellness OutdoorLookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour
-
Art & ExhibitionsTherapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect
-
Kids & Family OutdoorLIght Up East Ridge Balloon Glow
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family OutdoorLookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour
-
Education & LearningCrayola-graphy 101: First Day of School
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Art & ExhibitionsMake Your Own Dream Pillow
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.