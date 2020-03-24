Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians Cookie Creations

The Turnbull 1401 Fort St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Cookie Creations is an adult evening of food and fun. Enjoy sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with Brewski craft beer. Proceeds will be used to support Girl Scouts and provide life-changing experiences to girls in our community. If you’re interested in attending Cookie Creations, you can purchase your $75.00 ticket online at www.girlscoutcsa.org/CookieCreations. If you have any questions, please email us at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007.

Info

The Turnbull 1401 Fort St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
800-474-1912
