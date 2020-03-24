Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians Cookie Creations

Cookie Creations is an adult evening of food and fun. Enjoy sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with Brewski craft beer. Proceeds will be used to support Girl Scouts and provide life-changing experiences to girls in our community. If you’re interested in attending Cookie Creations, you can purchase your $75.00 ticket online at www.girlscoutcsa.org/CookieCreations. If you have any questions, please email us at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007.