If girls just want to have fun, Hamilton Place has good news! The center is pulling out all the stops for an exclusive Girls Night Out shopping event on Friday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can expect VIP treatment from property retailers and restaurants, including special in-store discounts and VIP experiences. Throughout the center, women will find beauty tutorials, makeovers, facials, sips and sweets, braid bars, jewelry cleaning, digital bra fittings, personal stylists and more. Plus, the first 100 guests will receive a luxe swag bag, and everyone has the chance to win must-have door prizes.

The centerpiece of the evening is an uplifting Compassion that Compels fashion show at 6:30 p.m. at the Center Court stage. Guests can preview the latest Altar'd State stylings on models who are overcoming cancer or have won their battle.

And The Chattery will be onsite hosting Chalkboard Lettering 101 from 7 to 8 p.m. Participants will learn 10 tricks to make their chalkboard writing dynamic and dimensional. All supplies are included in the $35 admission, so attendees can keep practicing at home. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required.

The event is proudly presented in partnership with Erlanger East Hospital. Get full details, along with a list of all participating stores and restaurants, on the Hamilton Place website.