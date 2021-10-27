Girls’ Soccer kicks Chattanooga into high gear with TSSAA State Championships

× Expand TSSAA TSSAA Girls’ State Soccer Championships

Sports is heating up Chattanooga, Tennessee this fall, and Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., is thrilled to serve as the host for Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) state championships. Young athletes, families, and fans from across the state will be making their way to the Scenic City for an action-packed closure to an exciting season of soccer.

Come out and support the TSSAA Girls’ State Soccer Championships from October 27-30, where the best high school teams will go head-to-head to make it to the championship rounds at the only soccer specific stadium in Tennessee, CHI Memorial Stadium. Matches will take place at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Known as a family-friendly, outdoor mecca in the Southeast, Chattanooga is now emerging as a rising sports destination with an increase in hosting various amateur and professional tournaments over the last few years. To complement these sports experiences, Chattanooga offers an array of outdoor, cultural, and culinary attractions such as activities on Lookout Mountain including Ruby Falls and the new Songbirds Guitar Center which opened last month. The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, which uplifts and preserves African American history in the city, is a must-see with renovations and new exhibits. Locals and visitors can stop by Market South, a popular food hall featuring multiple restaurants, a vinyl shop, and more. PROOF Incubator + Bar features a multitude of culinary concepts from up-and-coming chefs in the area.