Come celebrate Giving Tuesday with the Bethlehem Center at 1885 Grill in St. Elmo, from 4pm - 9pm on Tuesday, November 29th! Bring your friends and family have a fun night! A percentage of proceeds from all sales will go directly to the Bethlehem Center and its programs.
Give Back Night at 1885
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
