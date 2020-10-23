Give Back to Wild Trails Pint Night

OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Give Back to Wild Trails Pint Night

Wild Trails is a local non-profit that does A LOT to build and maintain trails and waterways in and around our beautiful city! Have you walked or run on foot trails, mountain biked, or paddled nearby? There’s a good chance Wild Trails built or helps maintain those trails to make them usable and keep them clear for you.

Oddstory will be donating a portion of all sales from the evening to Wild Trails. Help us celebrate the new Cumberland Trail bridge at Stinging Fork, the new section of the Cumberland Trail on Signal Mountain, the new section of the St. Elmo trail, trail clearing, cleanup, and maintenance on Maclellan Island, and so much more!

For more information or to become a volunteer or supporter, see https://wildtrails.org

