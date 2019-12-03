Giving Tuesday at The Chattery

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement created to encourage people to do good. This year, we're doing it differently. Instead of posting up a bar or restaurant, we're hanging out at our *new space* for a full day of programming.

At lunchtime, grab your lunch and join us for holiday themed crafts (donations welcomed). Then if you're like us and feel the midday slump (or just need to get away from your office), stop by our space at 2pm to recharge and refuel! We'll have light snacks, coffee and treats from NoBaked Cookie Dough Chattanooga (while supplies last). Lastly, pop by and have a drink to end your day (keep scrolling to see full schedule).

All donations to The Chattery on Giving Tuesday will benefit our scholarship program launching in 2020, which will give more lifelong learners access to our classes.

Can't make it but like what we're doing? Donate online: thechattery.org/support