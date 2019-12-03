Giving Tuesday at The Chattery

to Google Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement created to encourage people to do good. This year, we're doing it differently. Instead of posting up a bar or restaurant, we're hanging out at our *new space* for a full day of programming.

At lunchtime, grab your lunch and join us for holiday themed crafts (donations welcomed). Then if you're like us and feel the midday slump (or just need to get away from your office), stop by our space at 2pm to recharge and refuel! We'll have light snacks, coffee and treats from NoBaked Cookie Dough Chattanooga (while supplies last). Lastly, pop by and have a drink to end your day (keep scrolling to see full schedule).

All donations to The Chattery on Giving Tuesday will benefit our scholarship program launching in 2020, which will give more lifelong learners access to our classes.

Can't make it but like what we're doing? Donate online: thechattery.org/support

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Giving Tuesday at The Chattery - 2019-12-03 12:00:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours