Glass Blowing with iGNiS

Are you transfixed by the luminosity and shape of glass art? Does the idea of glass blowing fascinate you? Would you like to watch a live action glass art creation? Better yet, would you like to try it yourself? Here’s your chance - Hunter goes to iGNiS! We’ll learn about art making with glass, feel the heat as we see the process in action, and even get a chance to use our own breath to create a glass ornament—perfect to keep for your own home or to give as a unique gift, just in time for the holiday season!

Location: iGNiS Glass Gallery

Members $30 // General $37.50

Please RSVP via our website: huntermuseum.org

Ticket includes class, keepsake ornament, and 1 drink.

This event is for adults 21 and over.