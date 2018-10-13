Glass Blowing with iGNiS

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Are you transfixed by the luminosity and shape of glass art? Does the idea of glass blowing fascinate you? Would you like to watch a live action glass art creation? Better yet, would you like to try it yourself? Here’s your chance - Hunter goes to iGNiS! We’ll learn about art making with glass, feel the heat as we see the process in action, and even get a chance to use our own breath to create a glass ornament—perfect to keep for your own home or to give as a unique gift, just in time for the holiday season!

Location: iGNiS Glass Gallery

Members $30 // General $37.50

Please RSVP via our website: huntermuseum.org

Ticket includes class, keepsake ornament, and 1 drink.

This event is for adults 21 and over.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
