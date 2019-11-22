Americana Rock band, Gleewood, grooves through blues, folk, and rock 'n' roll, Jhett and Callie Sioux's lyrics lend a story to folk and roots music enthusiasts and bring an energy that swells into dynamic jams pumped from the heart of the psychedelic 60s.

"Up until a few years ago I never understood the Southwestern United States. I knew there was desert, cactus and sunshine but I had no idea how that would shape the music. There IS such thing as Desert Rock, ladies and gentlemen, Gleewood brings it. It smells of sage and green chiles and has a vintage fade that only high desert sun can reveal. A show not to be missed."

- Ginger (J&G Productions/Events/ Booking)

For 6 years the group has played over 1,000 shows across Europe and the United States bringing a fresh face to Folk Rock music, their albums have met with great reviews from all over the world.