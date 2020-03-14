Returning to Tremont with a folk-rock extravaganza show.

www.gleewoodmusic.com

Americana Rock band, Gleewood, grooves through blues, folk, and rock 'n' roll, Jhett and Callie Sioux's lyrics lend a story to folk and roots music enthusiasts and bring an energy that swells into dynamic jams pumped from the heart of the psychedelic 60s.

For 6 years the group has played over 1,000 shows across Europe and the United States bringing a fresh face to Folk Rock music, their albums have met with great reviews from all over the world.

Gleewood hails from New Mexico and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

We’ll see you for a beer and great music!