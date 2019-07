Join Gleewood for our Chattanooga Premiere show! 🤘

Expect a kaleidoscopic experience of neo-vintage Folk Rock and Blues from Nuevo Mexico 💫

We have loved our time here and Chattanooga and we think it's time to give back to you all, so will be bringing down the house at Wanderlinger Brewing Company, the best locally owned and operated Independent Craft Brewery in Historic Downtown Chattanooga! 🎸

Grab a beer from the source and bring a friend 🍻