Downtown Walking Tour

Learn about Chattanooga’s rich architectural and Civil War history on this 90-minute tour through the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, led by local author, J D Harper. As you meander by the Tennessee River Walk, Ross’s Landing, Tennessee Aquarium, The Historic Read House Hotel, The Tivoli Theatre and more, J D will share fascinating details about America’s Scenic City and her captivating book, Glint.

Not your typical time traveling treasure hunt, Glint is an action adventure novel set in and around Chattanooga amid its rich Civil War history and rock climbing culture. The novel follows 16-year-old rock climbing enthusiast, Dan Harmon, and his two best friends as the trio hatch a get rich quick scheme: uncover buried treasure, after discovering a way to time travel back to Civil War era Chattanooga, circa 1863, during the battle of Missionary Ridge. With hints of history, mystery and romance, this tale of friendship will take you on the journey of a lifetime.

And, at the conclusion of the tour, guests will receive a signed copy of Glint!

Walking tour is approximately 90 minutes long. Much of the terrain will be hilly so please dress comfortably.