× Expand Syrup and Eggs Glitter and Pancakes Updated Glitter and Pancakes Drag Show

Syrup and Eggs and Crystalline Entertainment brings you

GLITTER AND PANCAKES DRAG SHOW!

Save the Date! Breakfast for dinner and drag show is happening next month on July 16th.

Four performances throughout the evening, combined with the best pancakes in Chattanooga, as well as Pride themed specialty cocktails will make for a flamboyantly fabulous night.

Syrup and Eggs will be serving an abbreviated menu with vegan and gluten free options.

Tables and bar seats will be by reservation only. Please call Syrup and Eggs for reservations and questions. 423-541-6500 Guests will be asked to reserve by the table at $25 per person. Tickets give guests entry into the event and shows, a reserved table for their group, and one specialty mimosa per person.

Keep an eye out for our performer announcements!

Doors Open at 5:00

Latest Arrival 6:00

First Show at 6:45

Dinner Served Between 7:00-7:45

Second Show at 7:45

End of Event at 9:00

Cancellation Policy- must cancel 72 hours prior to event to get refunded for seat. If cancellation occurs within the 72 hour, there will be a $10 a person late cancellation fee taken from the refund.