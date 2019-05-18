The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW) is pleased to present a Glitz & Glamour fashion show, one of its' signature summer fundraising events.

This year’s fashion show will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. A vendor showcase will open at 9:30 a.m. where patrons may shop for an array of merchandise before and after the fashion show. The show begins promptly at 11:30 AM. Fashion show tickets are $50 each and vendor space is available for $150.

Table sponsorships range in price from $500 - $5,000. For more information regarding sponsorships, tickets, vendor space or the fashion show, call us at 423-698-0029 or email info.ncbwchattanooga100@gmail.com To purchase tickets, go to https://ncbwglitzandglamour.eventbrite.com or see participating members. Proceeds from this event will go towards academic scholarships for area high school girls as well as other community-driven NCBW initiatives.

For more information about this event or the organization, go to our website at ncbw-chattanooga.org

The mission of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment. Virginia Harris is National President and Deborah Flagg is President of the local NCBW chapter.