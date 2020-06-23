Global Rewind

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Global Rewind

Hosted by DJ Daniel Weaver and Amulet Entertainment Group

Tuesdays for dancing! Tune in weekly for DJ Daniel Weaver's Global Rewind Mixshow. This mixshow will feature reworked hits from the 1970's - Current and there is no limit to what Daniel will play. If there is a certain song you would love to hear, please send Daniel a message and will be sure to get it on for you!

Visit the website www.deeplomatikkradio.co.uk to download the TUNEIN APP or listen from the website!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/956629804779081/

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
