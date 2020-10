Glow Run for Special Olympics TN

Glow Run for Special Olympics Tennessee: Lighting the Way for Inclusion

Join us for our first 5K Glow Run for Special Olympics Tennessee - a night time run/walk that is all about having fun! We have decided to make this a virtual event so you can show your support by joining us from the location of your choice.

Show us how you are lighting the way for inclusion by walking/running in your brightest glow gear. Be sure to tag us in your photos #glowrunSOTN

https://www.facebook.com/events/1664534083712743/