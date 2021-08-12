Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract

Join this relaxing hour of watercolor play for discovering your inner artist and clearing your mind with a focus on the process and not the final product. In this class, you’ll create a number of watercolor abstracts, even if you have never picked up a paintbrush.

All supplies included: Masks encouraged.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.