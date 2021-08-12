Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract

Join this relaxing hour of watercolor play for discovering your inner artist and clearing your mind with a focus on the process and not the final product. In this class, you’ll create a number of watercolor abstracts, even if you have never picked up a paintbrush.

All supplies included: Masks encouraged.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract - 2021-08-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract - 2021-08-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract - 2021-08-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Go with the Flow: Watercolor Abstract - 2021-08-12 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

July 27, 2021

Wednesday

July 28, 2021

Thursday

July 29, 2021

Friday

July 30, 2021

Saturday

July 31, 2021

Sunday

August 1, 2021

Monday

August 2, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours