Go Red For Women Virtual Luncheon

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, will host the 2020 Chattanooga Go Red for Women® virtual Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women.

This signature event will be held on May 29th as a virtual gathering, to prioritize the safety and well-being of guests and families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis. The American Heart Association says registered attendees will be asked to wear red and join other Go Red for Women supporters online. The event will feature inspiring survivor stories and more.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the Chattanooga Luncheon is locally sponsored by The Mark Hite Team, Vascular Institute of Chattanooga and Encompass Health. The Go Red for Women Luncheon, chaired by Mark Hite, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

“The health of our community is our number one priority. We did not want to miss the opportunity to honor some amazing local heart and stroke survivors, while highlighting the important work of the Go Red for Women movement,” says Mark Hite, Go Red for Women Chair.

The Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions and who already may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. For women this is vital as nearly half (48%) of women in the United States age 20 and up have some form of cardiovascular disease. For those living with heart disease or having survived a stroke, preventing the virus is key.

To register and get more information, visit http://chattanoogagored.heart.org