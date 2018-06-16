Go With the Flow
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAmerican Textiles Summer Workshop
-
Concerts & Live MusicRiverbend Music Festival
-
Theater & DanceDreamgirls: Open Call Auditions
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyMoney School After Hours: Reality Doesn't Have to Bite: Life-Size Game of Life
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersGiveback Night: Chattanooga Zoo
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicRiverbend Music Festival
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDerek W. Curtis
-
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White Piano Brunch
-
This & ThatFather’s Day Carload Special
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Do Rights
-
Concerts & Live MusicCannon Hunt
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceYouth Summer Theater Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & Learning This & ThatScience on Tap!
-
Education & LearningLife After Enslavement - Cherokee Freedmen
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBook Release Party for The Natural Colors Cookbook by Maggie Pate
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Kids & FamilyWorld Refugee Day
-