The Goal Getter: Claim Your Power and Crush Your Remaining 2021 Goals

This workshop is the roadmap to setting and achieving powerful goals to help you level up your personal life and career.

How are your 2021 goals coming along?

Do you set goals, start working on them, but never quite make the progress you are looking for?

Are you frustrated by setting goals, and not achieving them?

Goals help us align ourselves with what is most important. They help us remain focused, promote self-mastery, shape new behaviors and give us a sense of purpose.

Goals also help guide us and sustain momentum throughout our life. Most people are never taught a SUSTAINABLE success strategy for setting and achieving powerful goals for their personal life or career. It is a skill that the teacher Kimberly Smith learned and wants to share with you. Setting and achieving goals is a lifelong tool you can use to live your best and most abundant life!

In this workshop, you will learn how to:

Tap into your vision for the future and gain clarity around your desires through value based goal setting.

Set powerful goals and develop an inspired action plan.

Set yourself up for success; intentional time and energy management, along with personal accountability.

About the instructor:

Kimberly Smith is a Resiliency Coach and founder of Encompass Coaching. She is a native New Yorker, proud Houstonian, truth seeker, mental health advocate, yogi, mother, and dachshund lover. Through coaching services, speaking, and writing, Kimberly helps busy, ambitious, and overworked people suffering from chronic stress and exhaustion, get a grip so they can build mental stamina, increase energy and resilience, excel personally and professionally, and move confidently through life’s challenges and transitions. Kimberly has a BA in Sociology and Psychology, is an internationally certified life and career coach, and spent 10 years in corporate talent acquisition for a variety of industries. She is a servant leader passionate about dissolving the stigma around mental health, and dedicated to empowering others to live more authentic lives full of passion, purpose, courage, freedom and adventure.