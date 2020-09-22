Goals: Finish 2020 Strong!

Are you still on track with fulfilling your goals for the year? This year has been a crazy whirlwind of unexpected events, and it is no wonder many people have been side-tracked from the rhythm and flow of their personal goals.

Here is some good news: That is all about to change. You can press the re-start button right here, right now, get back on track, and still have a successful year.

Are you ready to create your “game-plan” to finish 2020 strong?

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/22/goals-finish-2020-strong-morning

In this Master Success Strategy Class you will be guided to:

Get crystal clear on where you are now in the creative process of reaching your goals. Receive clarity on what success looks like for you. Discover the main barriers of why we get stuck, stalled or stopped in the process of the follow through and learn the tools we can use to overcome our personal blocks. Define an accountable action plan using the “How” and the “By when” measure of your goals. Put your goals into action by using a mind mapping tool to define with clarity a well-executed plan.

The name of the game of your personal success is “Go BIG or go home”, so strategize, initiate, follow through and create your momentum to finish 2020 with success!

Will you say YES to your desires and close the gap between where you are right now and where you want to be? Take the bold step and declare for yourself: I will cross the finish line of 2020 with personal success in all of my goals!

About the teacher:

Marlee Elaine is a motivational speaker, aspiring author and a certified Master Coach of Creative Clarity for Life, a personal development curriculum based on the famed Stanford University Master’s Degree course “Creativity in Business”. Marlee helps students get crystal clear in connecting to the unique talents, gifts and treasures of who they are and what they authentically want to create for their best life! She empowers her students with practical creative insight tools and proven emotional intelligence techniques to discover their next powerful chapter in their lives. Marlee currently leads workshops for adults and teens in the Chattanooga area as well as offering an online curriculum. In 2020 she is launching programs designed to empower teen girls with intelligent life strategies along with “Wild Heart Woman! Celebrate your Worth”, an 8 week transformational journey inspiring woman to know their true power in creating the kind of life they love!