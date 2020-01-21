Goals and Vision for 2020

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

What are your goals for 2020 & beyond? What does the best version of your life look like?

In this class, teacher Christina Wright will walk you through defining the best version of you, who you need to be to attain that, and defining your goals that will move the needle closer to that version of you.

You will leave the class with a set of goals to help you start your year off right.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
