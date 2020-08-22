Goat Milk Soap Making

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Goat Milk Soap Making

Join us at the farm to learn all about creating soap using goat milk. The ingredients, soap making utensils and safety equipment needed to make your own natural bars of soap will be provided. In addition, there will be a variety of essential oils and botanicals available for use. Each participant will go home with soap to enjoy.

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick. She loves to create handmade beauty products from natural ingredients that include herbs, flowers, minerals and pure oils. She lives on 4 acres where she gardens, creates DIY projects using her “junk” finds and raises a small flock of free range hens. On her blog www.gardenchick.com, she brings you gardening tips, urban homestead projects and recipes for her natural skin care products.

Please Note: Masks are required. Class is limited to 10 participants.

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Goat Milk Soap Making - 2020-08-22 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Goat Milk Soap Making - 2020-08-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Goat Milk Soap Making - 2020-08-22 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Goat Milk Soap Making - 2020-08-22 10:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 19, 2020

Thursday

August 20, 2020

Friday

August 21, 2020

Saturday

August 22, 2020

Sunday

August 23, 2020

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight