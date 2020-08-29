Goat Milk Soap Making

Join us at the farm to learn all about creating soap using goat milk. The ingredients, soap making utensils and safety equipment needed to make your own natural bars of soap will be provided. In addition, there will be a variety of essential oils and botanicals available for use. Each participant will go home with soap to enjoy.

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick. She loves to create handmade beauty products from natural ingredients that include herbs, flowers, minerals and pure oils. She lives on 4 acres where she gardens, creates DIY projects using her “junk” finds and raises a small flock of free range hens. On her blog www.gardenchick.com, she brings you gardening tips, urban homestead projects and recipes for her natural skin care products.

Please Note: Masks are required. Class is limited to 10 participants.