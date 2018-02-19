Everlasting God Stoppe, Sickness in the System, Corpsewax Dollies Underground Oasis Morbid Cabaret

The God Bombs (NYC)

Justin Symbol has joined forces with Edrick Subervi and Jabbath Roa to form The God Bombs

Everlasting God Stopper (OH)

You're all fired!!!! The impetuous brooding vocalist Charlie B Koyote (CBK) of the New Wave of American Metal's latest offering, Everlasting Godstopper, exclaims!

Sickness in the System (S.I.T.S) (Chattanooga, TN)

Sickness in the System is an ever-growing, ever evolving metal band based in Chattanooga,Tennessee

Corpsewax Dollies Underground Oasis Morbid Cabaret

Corpsewax Dollies play in darkness, cut with comedic and surreal breaks, spiked with gleefully poisonous surprises. Corpsewax Dollies hail from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they have haunted an old funeral home for years. Look for them in your town… or in your cellar… or scratching at your window