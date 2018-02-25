LOCAL WOMEN OF COLOR TO BE HONORED DURING GOD’S TROMBONES

To commemorate Black History Month 2018, Jazzanooga is hosting a presentation of one of the most celebrated African American literary classics, God's Trombones, written by civil rights leader and Harlem Renaissance figure, James Weldon Johnson. This special performance will feature all women speakers and will honor local women of excellence who have made significant contributions to their communities.

God's Trombones is a book containing seven inspirational poems paying homage to the “old time black preachers” reimagined as poetry, echoing with the musicality and splendid expression of the spirituals.

“Though we have presented this inspiring event before,” says Shane Morrow, Director of Jazzanooga, “We thought that it would be remarkable to present it this year featuring as well as celebrating the strong voice and spirit of some of Chattanooga’s African American women who continuously uplift our community through their knowledge, grace, and compassion.”

God’s Trombones Community Award Honorees:

Sharon Kelly - Entrepreneur Award

Shawanda Mason-Moore - Innovator Award

Yolanda Putman - Media Award

Rebecca Suttles - Impact Award

Lille Wills - Trailblazer Award Speakers:

Mrs. Tenesha Irvin

Mrs. Lakweshia Ewing

Ms. Karen Lynn McReynolds

Ms. Dionne Jennings

Mrs. Karitsa Mosley Jones

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

Ms. Chantelle Roberson

God’s Trombones will be held at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Sunday February 25th beginning at 3:00pm. It will be catered by Dipped Fresh and will feature musical performances by selected local artists, including the Center for Creative Arts Concert Choir, directed by Neshawn Calloway. Tickets are on sale now for $20.00 and are available online at www.godstrombones2018.eventbrite.com

For more information on Jazzanooga and its programs and services, go to www.jazzanooga.org