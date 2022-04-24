× Expand The BATTLE Association BHC copy The BATTLE Association Presents: What's Going ON? A Black Heritage Concert UTC's Cadek Hall: 725 Oak Street Chattanooga, TN 374034/24 AT 4:00 PM Free Admission

In an attempt to demolish the divide, The BATTLE Ensemble will perform a full concert featuring all Black composers with Jeron Devonté as their director on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 4 PM in UTC's Cadek Hall. As we witness the lynchings of numerous Black lives around the nation and the inherent prejudicial nature of our criminal justice system, it is very difficult to feel safe as a Black person in American society. Communication and conversation are critical to creating empathy and eliciting lasting change, yet we often lack the language to have constructive dialogue around the safety, dignity, and well-being of Black Americans. Thankfully, music has the power to influence how we feel, free our imaginations, and help us connect more deeply with ideas and emotions that are often ineffable. As The BATTLE Ensemble performs pieces that evoke love, forgiveness, kindness, and compassion; in hopes to touch the hearts of those in attendance through music, offering a pathway to meaningful conversations, and building empathy for our shared humanity. If you wish to learn more about The BATTLE Association, please visit thebattleassociation.com or reach out to us at (423) 402-0555. The BATTLE Association is sponsored by the Department of Music and the Division of Diversity and Engagement at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga for their What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert.