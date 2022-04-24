What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert

to

Cadek Conservatory of Music 725 Oak St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In an attempt to demolish the divide, The BATTLE Ensemble will perform a full concert featuring all Black composers with Jeron Devonté as their director on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 4 PM in UTC's Cadek Hall. As we witness the lynchings of numerous Black lives around the nation and the inherent prejudicial nature of our criminal justice system, it is very difficult to feel safe as a Black person in American society. Communication and conversation are critical to creating empathy and eliciting lasting change, yet we often lack the language to have constructive dialogue around the safety, dignity, and well-being of Black Americans. Thankfully, music has the power to influence how we feel, free our imaginations, and help us connect more deeply with ideas and emotions that are often ineffable. As The BATTLE Ensemble performs pieces that evoke love, forgiveness, kindness, and compassion; in hopes to touch the hearts of those in attendance through music, offering a pathway to meaningful conversations, and building empathy for our shared humanity. If you wish to learn more about The BATTLE Association, please visit thebattleassociation.com or reach out to us at (423) 402-0555. The BATTLE Association is sponsored by the Department of Music and the Division of Diversity and Engagement at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga for their What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert.

Info

Cadek Conservatory of Music 725 Oak St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
4234020555
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert - 2022-04-24 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert - 2022-04-24 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert - 2022-04-24 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - What's Going On?: A Black Heritage Concert - 2022-04-24 16:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 13, 2022

Thursday

April 14, 2022

Friday

April 15, 2022

Saturday

April 16, 2022

Sunday

April 17, 2022

Monday

April 18, 2022

Tuesday

April 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours