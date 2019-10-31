Golden Age of Radio

Google Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00

Signal Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

On Halloween night, Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1, 2019, the MACC, the home of "radio station" WMAC, invites you to take a stroll down memory lane for a nostalgic return to the Golden Age of Radio. 

Three of that era's classic thrillers will be re-created:  “The Hitchhiker” and "Sorry Wrong Number" by Lucille Fletcher and Orson Welles' famous Mercury Theater's presentation of "War of the Worlds" (the broadcast that purportedly caused panic throughout our country when it was first presented in 1938).

ADMISSION IS FREE!  Donations are encouraged for improvements to the MACC Auditorium.

Info

Signal Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Golden Age of Radio - 2019-10-31 19:00:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 9, 2019

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours